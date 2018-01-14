Ortom Imposes Dusk To Dawn Okada Ban As Fresh Riot Erupts In Makurdi

BY HEMBADOON ORSAR, Markurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday imposed a dusk to down ban on okada riders following fresh crisis that erupted in the state capital, Makurdi.

Has condemned the protests in parts of the state capital and directed the state commissioner of Police to restore order in the affected places.

The governor appealed to residents to remain calm and report any breach of peace to security agencies for necessary action.

He said the state has suffered too many losses in terms of human life and property and cannot afford another round of crisis.

The governor also directed the Police to investigate the causes of the protests, arrest and prosecute those responsible for breach of the peace.

He assured Benue people that efforts would be intensified with the collaboration of the relevant security agencies to restore peace and order to all parts of the state.

Meanwhile, following the uprising of security situation in Makurdi the Benue State capital by some hoodlums, the government has banned the operations of Motorcycle riders popularly called Okada in the night.

Governor Samuel Ortom who made this known at an emergency security meeting held yesterday in government house Makurdi, said that the new operation time for Okada now is between 6am to 6pm till the security situation improved.

The governor however warned youths against taking advantage of the security situation on ground to cause tension, adding that whoever is caught with arms or doing anything contrary to the laws of the land will face the full wrath of the law.

“Tomorrow being Sunday the 14th of January, we are going to meet with all stakeholders and religious leaders in the state on the need to sensitized their wards not to take advantage of the security challenges to bring the state backward. He described the crises as senseless without meaning.