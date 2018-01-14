Sussex University Seeks More Collaboration With Alumni

By Anthony Ada Abraham

The Vice Chancellor, Sussex University, United Kingdom, Prof. Adam Tickell has promised more collaboration in yiuth development with Alumni of its University in Nigeria.

He made this known during its first development-driven Nigerian Alumni Reunion Event which held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja featuring Panel Forum titled “Empowering Our Alumni for the 21st Century” providing opportunities for networking, alumni celebrations and getting update on latest developments at the University of Sussex.

Professor Tickell reiterated his commitment in making the university offer quality education that makes its graduates some of the best, not only in the UK, across the globe.

He also said Nigeria has some of the best and intelligent student around the world doing very well in the field of studies.

Also, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe who is an Alumnus of the Univeesity reminiscence his days in Sussex describing it as remarkable.

The Panel Forum “Empowering our Alumni for the 21st Century” delved into the strategies of inspiring Sussex alumni to effectively face the challenges of the 21st Century and fully achieve their dreams while contributing to the society. There were also a Question and Answer session and a lively quiz where alumni reminisced on studying at Sussex.

When asked about the future of nation and what kind of Nigeria they want to see, the former Minister of Youth and Sport Development, who is also an alumnus of the institution , Hon. Bolaji Abdullahi said:

“During my time as the former Minister of Youth and Sport Development, I had the opportunity to meet with young Nigerians who returned home after studying overseas and they were confused about how to proceed because they came back with high expectations on picking up immediate employment.

“Alumni should be happy to take up mentoring roles to support those returning home so they could move Nigeria forward. I think it is important that those of us who have had the opportunity of studying abroad should take this as a responsibility and continue to drive more effort in building a successful society more than any other group.”

In a related development , Ben Ekiye, who showcased the quality of

Sussex University said “for me, studying at Sussex provided the

complete academic environment and a unique opportunity to adequately

prepare for life outside. Nigeria can benefit from this citadel of

learning by adequately engaging with Sussex graduates and encouraging

prospective students to tap from this fountain.”

In an interview with Tosin Adebisi, Senior International Officer of

the University, she said that alumni are the greatest assets of any

university not just as ambassadors but as agents of positive change.

“Sussex in Nigeria is a collective effort to empower alumni to give

back, support each other and make positive impact in their country,”

she explains.

Tosin Oguntuase, an Afrobeat musician and current PhD student at the

University of Sussex university treated guests to an incredible

performance of live music as they savour the moment.

It could be recalled that the University of Sussex is known to have

produced several notable Nigerian alumni since the 1960s who are doing

great things across the country and around the world, including the

likes of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, Hon. Bolaji Abdullahi, Dr.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, Ambassador Nkoyo Toyo, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu,

Senator Gbemisola Saraki, Mr. Simon Kolawole, Professor Dipo Salami

and also President Thabo Mbeki, President Festus Mogae and several

other prominent and influential Nigerians.