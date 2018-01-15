Dankwambo Happy With Quality Of Work At Shariah Court.

The Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo has expressed satisfaction with the quality of work and pace of execution of the ongoing construction of Shariah high court complex in Gombe.

Governor Dankwambo who stated this while on an inspection of the project on Monday, commended the contractor, Maritalia Nig. Limited for a job well done.

The visit according to the governor, who went round the uncompleted building with the company’s officials, was to ascertain the extent of work on the Project with regard to the materials and facilities being put in place to serve the needs of the people of the state.

After the inspection, Governor Dankwambo in an interview with Journalists, expressed satisfaction with the “quality of materials and work” and also the level of “seriousness and commitment” exhibited by the contractor and consultant towards the timely delivery of the project, saying that he has no doubt that the venture will go a long way in his administration’s genuine efforts to addressing the judicial needs of the people of the state.

The governor further disclosed that government will release funds to the contractor to ensure that the deliver the work within the dateline period of five months.

The governor who also visited some ongoing road projects within the state capital gave the assurance that he will ensure the successful completion of all ongoing projects in the state before exiting office in 2019.