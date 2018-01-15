Fraud: Court Jails 2 Men 20 Years In Borno.

The Borno state High court no 13 sitting in Maiduguri has sentenced two men to 20 years improsonment for Fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Maiduguri Zonal Office, Monday, secured the conviction of Prince Philip Power and Attah Adoga on a-two count charge for the offences of Conspiracy and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N150, 000 .00 before Justice Fadawu Umar of the State High Court Maiduguri, Borno State.

According to the prosecution , On the 14th July, 2017, the EFCC received a petition against one Musa Bello, alleging the convicts conspired and collected money under the false pretence that the sum would be utilized to service the petitioner’s interest in a business for the supply of fifty one samples of Iron Scrap.

After the complainant has paid the said amount, the convicts requested additional N2million before the supply will be made.

” The offence contravenes Sections 8 (a) and 1(3) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and other Fraud related offences Act, 2006 and Sections 1(1) (b) respectively,” the charge reads.

The prosecution called four witnesses and tendered twelve exhibits.

Justice Umar Fadawu in his judgment delivered on Monday, January 08, 2018 convicted Prince Philip Power and Attah Adoga on the 2-counts charge preferred against them by the prosecution,but reserved sentencing to the 15th January, 2018 and ordered that the convicts be remanded in the prison custody.

Justice Fadawu Umar of the State High Court Maiduguri, Borno State on Monday, January 15, 2018 has sentenced Prince Philip Power and Attah Adoga to ten (10) years for conspiracy and ten (10) years for obtaining by false pretence.

In his judgment, Justice Umaru ruled that, “Power and Attah are sentenced to ten (10) years in prison for conspiracy and ten (10) years for obtaining by false pretence. The prison terms are to run concurrently. The convicts are to pay N150, 000.00 to the nominal complainant, in default; they will serve two years

“The balance of N160, 000.00 in the account of Musa Bello (purported account) is forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. All the balance in Access bank account with the name of Musa Bello is also forfeited to the Federal Government”.

“ The account with the name of Musa Bello domiciled in the First City Monument Bank is ordered to be close down”. Justice Fadawu Umar said