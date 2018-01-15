Lassa Fever Outbreak: Ebonyi Govt. Confirm 2 Deaths

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umazuruike has confirmed the death of a doctor, and a nurse with the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki following an outbreak of Lassa Fever outbreak in the state last week.

Briefing journalist in his office, Dr. Umezurike who said that to avert panic and continued tension in the state, the ministry has commenced contact tracing to ascertain the sources of the diseases and forestall the spread in the state.

He noted that, committee has been set up after a meeting between the management of the Federal Teaching hospital and the ministry to identify those that treated the deceased doctor in a private hospital to ascertain their state of health after the treatment.

Dr. Umezurike while debunking speculation that another doctor died following the outbreak insisted that the said doctor that died, presented with diabetics but only stated bleeding and convulse and died at the hospital.

He described as worrisome the lies being spread by some enemies of government that the samples were taken to irruah specialist hospital in Edo state for examination adding that the Virology centre in Abakaliki constructed by the State Governor, Chief David Umahi is fully in use.

He attributed the death of the medical doctor to self medication as he noted that if the doctor had submitted himself to total examination and comprehensive check rather than treating himself of malaria, he would have survived.

According to the State Commissioner, “when the Doctor who happens to be a staff of Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki working in Afikpo took ill, some of his colleagues advised him to present himself for comprehensive test as his case maybe that of Lassa Fever, yet he refused and went to a private hospital treating malaria, by the time he presented himself, the case has already gone bad”.

The second person that died who also works with Federal Teaching hospital was a nurse who was assisting the doctor that conducted operation on a patient but took ill and died while the other patient operated on survived.