We Must Unite Now, Says NNPC GMD

The group managing director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru has called for unity amongst Nigerians especially the Northerners.

The NNPC GMD made the call on Monday in Kaduna at a book launch on the life and times of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa written in Hausa by Danlami Baban Takko.

Represented by the Executive Director Service (EDS) of Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC), Dr Abdullahi Idris, the GMD described late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa as an embodiment of unity.

“I want to call on Nigerians especially the people of Northern Nigeria to emulate sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa’s peace efforts.”

“This book has been launched the same day our great leader was assassinated. Let me appeal to all Nigerians especially Northerners to unite at this trying times,” Baru said.

“Abubakar Tafawa Balewa gave his blood to the service of this nation. He gave all for the unity of this country. I want to call on all Nigerians especially the youth to also give their all to the service of this nation,” Baru said.

The GMD commended the writer of the book and the family of Tafawa Balewa for reminding Nigerians about the peace efforts and achievement of the late sage adding that with unity Nigeria will move forward.

“He is the first and the only prime minister of this nation. He is one of the most respected founding fathers of this great nation and it is not surprising that we witness the gathering of many establishments here,” Baru added.

On the activities of KRPC’s monitoring team on fuel stations, the EDS, Dr Abdullahi Idris said it has been effective adding that all the filling stations must adhered to the federal government’s approve price.

Speaking on behalf of the Tafawa Balelwa’s family, one of the late sage’s grand children, Hajara Yakubu

Wanka expressed dismay over the poor turn out of people especially the dignitaries.

“What we were told about the legacy of Sir Abubakar was the legacy of friendship and peace. There is no where we go as a family that we don’t have a family friend in the whole Nigeria particularly in the

north,” she said.