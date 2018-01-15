Nigeria: Army Has Succeeded In Keeping Country United – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said that the nation’s armed forces have succeeded in keeping the country united.

Prince Secondus said in a statement to mark the armed forces Remembrance Day, while emphasising that Nigeria is standing as one country today due largely to the contributions of the armed forces to keep it United.

The PDP Chair sited the gallantry of Nigeria troops in containing the Boko Haram insurgency and the supreme sacrifice paid by federal troops and urged them to remain focused to the cause of a United Nigeria.

“You must remain committed to your profession and to the development of the country’s armed forces in particular and the country in general,”

He advised the rest of the citizens, especially political leaders to appreciate the huge contributions of the soldiers and those who paid the supreme sacrifice by being more patriotic and accommodating just as he called on the security agencies to be more civil in carrying out their obligations and know that their responsibility is to the country and its citizens and not to only government in power.