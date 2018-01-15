Odumakin To FG: Stop These Killings Now

BY ISMAILA OGUNTADE, Lagos

President and Convener of one of Nigeria’s foremost human rights Non-Governmental organization (NGO), Women Arise, Dr. Joe Odumakin has charged the federal government to put an immediate end to the incessant killings by the Fulani Herdsmen.

Odumakin in a press release made available to journalists on Sunday stated that the spate of killings in the country in recent days by Fulani herdsmen has become worrisome and totally unsettling.She added that authorities in the country have not done enough to convince the people that human life means much in this country, as the alleged killers are moving about freely and even holding press conferences.

Odumakin also noted that,” The gruesome mass murder which started in Benue where the old and young were mercilessly massacred by rampaging herdsmen is now a killing spree which has extended to Taraba, Adamawa and anchoring in Kaduna where 10 people were recently killed on Saturday due to the nonchalant attitude of the government of the day.”

She however condoled with those who have lost their dear ones in the senseless killings, saying God will heal their wounds.