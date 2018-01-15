Omoku Massacre: Killers Of Rivers People Won’t Go Free – Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has declared that all those involved in the New Year Day massacre of over 22 people at Omoku, headquarters of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State, will face the wrath of the law.

Amaechi, who is also the immediate past Governor of the state, made this declaration at Omoku when he paid a condolence visit to the bereaved families of those killed.

He said, “The only thing I can assure you is that the perpetrators of this act will be brought to justice. They cannot run away from it. They can’t get away with this.

“I was at the hospital to see a little boy that was shot, and his father and mother killed. How do you want that little boy to live? How would he cope in life? They must pay for their actions.”

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has expressed gratitude to the Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM) and the party’s caucus in Etche local government area of the state for the love showed on Amaechi during receptions organised in his honour at Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government area and Okehi-Etche, headquarters of Etche local government area, respectively.

APC, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt today by its Publicity Secretary, Senibo Chris Fine one, urged members of the party to remain calm as the party prepares to take over the Brick House come 2019.

The statement reads in part, “The Rivers State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, extends her most profound gratitude to the Ikwerre Youth Movement (IYM), the APC family in Etche, Rivers State and all lovers of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, CON, Honourable Minister for Transportation and former governor of Rivers State for the overwhelming show of love displayed for the former governor during the IYM grand reception held in his honour at Osiokpo and that of APC in Etche over the weekend.

“There is no doubt that the people and residents of Rivers State still appreciate the peace, good governance and duty of care for every citizen and resident of Rivers State which characterised the administration of the former governor between October 2007 and May 2015.

“We share in the pride that as leader of the APC in Rivers State, the legacies of Chibuike Amaechi are appreciated and continue to endear him to a vast majority of the good people of Rivers State as demonstrated by the mammoth crowd that turned up to receive him at all the venues.

“The APC specially thank the traditional rulers and other community leaders who, despite their personal engagements, spared time to honour their outstanding and cherished son and political leader.

“We implore the people to remain calm, law-abiding and prayerful as the APC will, by God’s grace, occupy Government House Port Harcourt come 2019 and usher in a government that will place the people first by developing our youths through education, capacity development and empowerment and not cultism, thuggery, kidnapping, killing and deception as characterised and promoted by the present government in Rivers State.”