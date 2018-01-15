Ondo Monarch Raises Alarm Over Threats On His Life 

BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Ogeleyinbo of Ayetoro community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, Micah Ajijo has raised the alarm over attempts by some people in his community to snuff out his life.

The monarch said the hoodlums under the guise of allegedly led by one prophet identified as Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi to his house and attempted to kill him, his family and supporters twice this year.

Addressing journalists in Akure, Ondo State, the monarch disclosed that over 40 houses and other valuable properties worth millions of naira had been destroyed in the community by the “prayer warriors”.

The monarch who spoke through the Principal Secretary of the community, Dele Kudehinbu, said the hoodlums attacked him on January 3 and 11, 2018, leading to massive destruction of properties.

Ajijo noted that, “Ojagbohunmi had introduced cultism into the community and his religious fanatics are members of different cult groups brandishing UTC axes and other dangerous weapons anytime they are on rampage.

“He is alleged to have risen to the position of caponne in cultism when he was in Uniben where he was then known as Oluwambe Atimise before he left the university without graduating after nine years in uniben.”

He noted that the last attack on him, family, properties and supporters in the community led to wanton destruction, saying one Mr. Olu Obolo sustained gunshot and still receiving treatment at General Hospital, Igbokoda.

Recounting the experience of the community, the Principal Secretary of the community, Dele Kudehinbu, said the crisis began after the demise of the last Ogeleyinbo, Oba Gad Asogbon on February 13, 2015

Kudehinbu said the Ogeleyinbo-in-Council assumed the status of regency council to oversee the affairs of the community, forming an 25-member advisory council which included Ojagbohunmi.

His words, “Unknown to the council, Oluwambe Ojagbohunmi was going round to seek for support as the new oba and the spiritual head of the church.

“On the 7th August 2015, a new oba and spiritual head of the church was appointed by the Ogeloyinbo-in-Council in accordance with our tradition of appointing a new oba and spiritual head of the church.”

“Ojagbohunmi and his prayer warrior group have been fomenting trouble in the community, destroying properties and valuables worth millions of naira.

“Their main complaint is that the appointing body, the Ogeloyinbo-in-Council did not follow the due process of selecting an oba and spiritual head of the church.

“Several stakeholders including the state government, security agencies and other monarchs in the area had intervened to no avail.”