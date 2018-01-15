Osun Maps Out 10- Year Development Plan, Begins Capacity Building Monday 

BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

In a bid to consolidate on the various gains of Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola’s administration in the state , the Ministry for Economic Planning, Budget and Development will today commence a five-day capacity building workshop to craft a new 10 year State Development Plan.

The Osun State development plan (2018-2028), is hinged on creating a focus on how to achieve the development objectives and goals for the state with a view to improving the living conditions of Osun citizens in another 10 years. The Ministry, in a statement signed by the Commissioner, Dr. Olalekan Yinusa stated that the state development plan is expected to be a public document that will enumerate Osun’s overarching policy position and strategies for achieving them.

He added that the workshop on the state development plan will go a long way in building the capacity of state officials who are going to be champions in the process towards the development and implementation of the state development plan when delivered.

The Commissioner noted that the envisioning, capacity building workshop on the development plan which commences today is expected to end on Friday the 19th January, 2018.The statement reads in part, “I wish to intimate you of the approval of Mr. Governor on the 5 days- Envisioning/ Capacity Building Workshop on the formulation of the State Development plan (2018-2028).

“The State Development Plan is expected to be a public document outlining the States Overarching policy position, outcomes and impact of the activities of the present administration and those of other previous administrations. It is not about a particular person. It is not about a political party! It is about the future of our state and those unborn or still to be born children of Osun! Consequently, all hands must be on deck to ensure its success.

“The next important step is the envisioning/Capacity Building Workshop for various stakeholders that are key to the process of crafting and implementing the State Development Plan”.Expected at the workshop are top government functionaries among which are; the Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, his Deputy, Iyaafin Grace Titi Laoye-Tomori, the Speaker Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Najeem Salam, Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, State of Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Kamil Oyedele, representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Opposition Political Parties, Community Development Associations, Organised Private Sector and market leaders among other participants.