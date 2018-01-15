Wike To APC: Nigerians Are Unhappy With The Country’s Direction

Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has declared that most Nigerians are unhappy with the direction that the country is headed under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government, especially the unending killings and shedding of innocent blood across the country.

He warned that Nigerians must never forget to draw from the trials and experience of the civil war to avoid making mistakes that will push the country into another civil war.

Wike, who spoke today during the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony in Port Harcourt, said President Muhammadu Buhari must take steps to give every section of the country a sense of belonging to entrench peace in the country.

The governor said, “Mr President must match his commitment not only with responsible actions but also stop the state sanctioned marginalization that is fuelling most of the avoidable crisis in the polity by giving every section of the country a sense of belonging and justice.

“For, not many Nigerians are happy with the current state of the nation, especially, the direction it is headed and the unending killings and shedding of innocent blood across the country.”

While paying tribute to the military personnel who laid down their lives for the unity of the country, Wike prayed for the peaceful repose of their souls.

He said, “Beyond prayers, we must also comfort and extend genuine love to the members of the families they left behind, who in most cases, single-handedly bear the brunt and pains of losing loved ones while serving the country.”

The governor lauded Buhari for efforts at tackling internal security challenges, particularly the ongoing war to free the North-East from the scourge of Boko Haram Insurgency.

Wike, who assured that the Rivers State Government will continue to support the ex-servicemen and serving military personnel, directed the immediate release of N100million to the Rivers State Legion to support widows of deceased ex-servicemen to set up businesses.

An official of the Nigerian Legion, Rivers State, Colonel Wilberforce Josiah commended Governor Wike for his commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen and women in the state.