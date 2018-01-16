2019: Watch Your Utterances, Dankwambo’s Campaign Organisation Tells Guber Aspirant

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo’s campaign organization in the 2015 general elections has cautioned governorship aspirant in the state, Abubakar Mua’zu Hassan, against unguarded against the Gombe State governor’s 2019 presidential ambition.

Hassan, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while making donation to the Buhari campaign organisation in the state, had called on the people of the state and the entire country to disregard the recent declaration by Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka that President Muhammadu Buhari will not win the 2019 presidential poll and that Governor Dankwambo should be supported.

Responding to Hassan’s comment, the media and publicity chairman for the Dankwambo campaign organization, Dahiru Hassan Kera, said although Habu has the right and entitlement to his own personal opinion, it does not guarantee him the moral ground and justification to talk negatively against Governor Dankwambo.

Noting that history will never forgive the APC chieftain for talking down on the governor, Kera said the peole Gombe State, are still living in grief and agony due to what Hassan left youths of the state “doing as the only lucrative venture during his reign of terror as the State PDP Youths Leader in the name of Kalare political thugs who had maimed, raped, robbed and killed many innocent lives under his watch”.

In a statement he issued Tuesday, Kera said, “It is salient and germane to reply the rather obtuse Habu, as deliberate falsehood often repeated and unchallenged can be mistaken for the real thing by ordinary, uninformed or hapless people thus distorting their vision and undermining their confidence in the democratic process and our nascent system of governance.

“It would have been my intention to completely ignore the unsubstantiated and incredulous accusations by Habu since it is quite clear that he is visibly afflicted with the bitter hangover of several political misfortunes and financial insolvency and he could not access Dankwambo for ritual bail out.

“It should be stated pomp and plain that Habu’s vituperations has no shred of truth or credibility whatsoever as Dankwambo has never travelled out of the country except when absolutely necessary and is not in the habit of junketing to different parts of the country in order to receive traditional titles, awards or commendations”.

The Dankwambo campaign spokesperson further noted: “Habu who nurses ambition of contesting for the gubernatorial seat had while addressing some APC stakeholders in Gombe accused Dankwambo of governing in absenteeism, being inaccessible, and globetrotting as well as describe him unfit to be the Nigerian President.

“But It is rather strange that he did not give instances or convincing facts of what the Talban Gombe did that contradicts the stipulation of the Nigerian Constitution. Instead, he preferred to make blind accusations and incendiary comments in order to score cheap and tendentious political points on behalf of his already fast sinking political party, the APC.

“It is little wonder that Dankwambo has been celebrated and honoured by countless civil society groups, non-governmental organizations, public policy think tanks as well as top notch technocratic apparatchik and that does not in any way contravene the workings of governance.

“Indeed, it is no secret that Habu and his party, APC have become quite jittery, with the recent prediction of a distinguished and renowned Catholic Priest, Father Mbaka that Dankwambo is destined to govern the country as a democratically elected president come 2019 and Habu’s noise could best be described as the last kick of a dying horse”.