6 Die, 8 Injured In Lagos Gas Explosions

At least six people were yesterday killed in two separate gas explosions that occurred in different parts of Lagos State, leaving about eight other persons with critical burns.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the explosion said to have been caused by leaking gas cylinder at artisan’s shop in Ajara area of Badagry, Lagos suburb that led to the death of four persons also destroyed about six buildings near the gas shop and many vehicles.

Witnesses said the explosion was caused by a leaking gas cylinder at the artisan’s shop, saying the explosion also destroyed cars that were parked on the street.

One of the witness told journalists that, “I heard a loud bang and the glasses of cars were shattering and the next thing I saw was human parts littered all over the place.

“The security agencies responded promptly; so the situation was contained; so it didn’t escalate,’’ he said.

It was gathered that the four dead bodies had been deposited at the mortuary.

Confirming the tragic incidents, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency said the agency was also alerted of a fire outbreak at a Gas Plant located on CMD Road, Magodo, Ikosi Isheri LCDA at about 7.26 am on Monday

The General Manager LASEMA Mr. Adesina Tiamiyu said on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the gas plant was engulfed by the inferno.

He said eye witness posited that the fire outbreak could have been as a result of gas leakage from the Gas Plant, saying preliminary investigation by the agency revealed that three reservoir tank for storage of gas and one 33, 000 litre gas truck in the Gas Station were engulfed in fire with secondary explosion within the gas station.

Tiamiyu said, “Unfortunately two burnt bodies were recovered behind the fence of the gas station, while eight casualties were also recorded with various degrees of burns and injuries which were attended to by the Officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service and the Agency’s Paramedics before moving two with more degrees of burns to Trauma Centre, Toll Gate for further medical attention.

“The men of the Lagos State Fire Service with four fire trucks and the LRU Fire Unit with two fire trucks were able to contain the spread to adjourning buildings in the area. Other emergency responders on ground included RRS, Federal Road Safety Corps, National Emeregency Management Agency, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Red Cross, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and th Federal Fire Service.”

He said the situation is completely under control with perimeter of the vicinity secured and evacuation of people away from the scene.

Tiamiyu also said that the Officials of IKEDC has also completely isolated power supply from the affected area to avoid any other incident.

He assured that proper investigation would be conducted to ascertain the possible cause and to prevent future reoccurrence of this unfortunate and avoidable incident in the state.