Ajimobi Harps On Peaceful Co-existence Amongst Nigerians

Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has harped on the need for peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians irrespective of their tribes, religion and political affiliations.

The governor while speaking at this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance day in Ibadan, said the falling hereos who sacrificed their lives during the civil war were been remembered for their utmost sacrifices they paid for the nation towards ensuring that, “we all live in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We must always give honour to whom honour is due, today we are honouring our falling heroes, for their utmost sacrifices for us all to live. They sacrificed their lives so that we can remain alive, they went through pains so that we can have a safe Nigerians and to have a one nation called Nigeria.

“The lesson to be learnt in this remembrance day celebration is that those gallant soldiers died because of us to live and we will all die one day what will you be remember for?

“What will you like to leave behind? What do you want to be remember for? “As you can see those falling heroes are remembered for the good they did for their father’s land and this took their lives from them while serving their father’s land what will you be remembered for that is just the lesson of today’s celebration, that is what I want you all to have in mind, do something that is good enough that you will be remember for when you are no more,” he said.

“So my message to you is that let us all serve the greatest thing to Godliness. It is service to humanity, we must serve with all our minds and with whatever God has blessed us with and in the end we all die and we will be remembered for whatever we did, “Ajimobi stressed.