Aregbesola Warns Elite Against Causing War In Nigeria

Osun State governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has said selfishness, unmitigated greed of the nation’s elite might provoke rage and anger that may cause war in Nigeria if not checked.

The Governor made this disclosure in his speech titled, “The imperative of peace for productivity and prosperity” at the wreath laying ceremony of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations held at the New Military Cenotaph in front of Osun House of Assembly, Osogbo.

Aregbesola said it has become imperative for Nigerians to work assiduously for the peace of the nation by avoiding anything that could lead to war.

The Governor stated that the country was fortunate the first time it went to war, saying Nigeria may not be that lucky again, if war should break out again.

He posited that through carelessness, thoughtlessness, selfishness, wickedness and hate mongering, the country may unwittingly be pushing itself towards another war.

Aregbesola defined Nigeria’s mission in Africa as historical on which she must not fail.

“In the interest of the black race, Nigeria must not just exist, but it must be strong to be able to lead the continent to achieve its manifest destiny,” the governor said.

He described peace as the foundation for economic production, saying there is need for able bodied persons in the country to be mobilised for work and as well discourage idleness and the quest for free money.