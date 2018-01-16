Ekiti Bans Fayemi, Ex-Commissioner From Holding Public Office

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the Finance Commissioner under his administration, Mr. Dapo Kolawole were yesterday banned by the state government from holding any public office in the state and the country for 10 years.

The decision was taken on Thursday at the State Executive Council meeting which deliberated on the white paper on the report of the Justice Silas Oyewole Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the finances of Ekiti State between October 2010 to October 2014 .

The seven-man panel, set up by Governor Ayodele Fayose and headed by Justice Oyewole had on December 13, 2017 submitted its reports to the state government for necessary action.

The state government premised its action on the refusal of Fayemi, who is the current Minister of Mines and Steel Development and the former commissioner to appear before the commission even after the determination of the case challenging the inauguration of the commission of Inquiry before the Ekiti State High Court.

“Their disrespect to the constituted authority and the undignified roles they played in the whole contracts saga were obviously against the interest of the state they were supposed to protect. They are banned from holding public office in Ekiti and any part of Nigeria,” the state government said.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Lanre Ogunsuyi who revealed this at a press briefing after the State Executive Council meeting said that Ekiti State is a pacesetter when it comes to the management of finances.

“Government view accountability and probity as hallmark of good governance. Therefore, the government decided to set up the Judicial Panel of Inquiry in line with its law enacted in 2012.

“The government viewed seriously the report and it intends to carry out all the recommendations in the report.

“The government, in the white paper also mandated Fayemi and his Finance Commissioner to refund N2.7 billion which was allegedly allocated for the execution of the contract for ultra-modern market that was never executed. It further direct the Ministry of Justice to institute appropriate legal actions to this effect.

“His Excellency, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Dapo Kolawole should be made to account for the difference of N340 million from the N1.5 billion earmarked from the bond proceeds for the upgrade of infrastructure at Ikogosi warm spring which could not be accounted for. ”

The duo is to also pay other monies running into billions of Naira allegedly misappropriated to the state government coffers.

Meanwhile, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has thrown his weight behind the state excos decision on the white paper, saying that the government has done what is right

He stated this while receiving the report of the White Paper Committee set up to consider the report of the judicial panel of inquiry into the financial transactions of the last administration between year 2010 and 2014.

He said, “We are doing what is right within the ambit of the Law by appointing competent people for the assignment. We must be seen to be doing the right thing and it is not wrong to ask how the finances of the state have been appropriated within a given time and we are following due process.

“The APC government says they are looking into this and that, even if you say they are biased, what can anyone do? I am not part of the panel that sat for the inquiry, they submitted the report to me and I presented it to appropriate organ and I will do the same with this document. This is not personal in any way, we are only doing the right thing and following due process.

” The Presidency appointed Ibrahim Magu, and Professor Mamoud and these people are doing their work. The Federal Government also appointed judges, does this mean that these appointees would not do the right things?, ” he said.