Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Welcome Third Child Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s family has officially grown!

The famous couple welcomed their third child via surrogate, and the family is over the moon. “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim announced on her app Tuesday. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.” Their daughter was born Jan. 15 at 12:47 a.m. PT and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz., Kim added.

In late September, the reality star confirmed the exciting news that she and her husband were expecting their third child during a phone call with Khloe Kardashian. Kim had previously documented her struggles to conceive a third child on the hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians including undergoing several procedures in an effort to get pregnant. In fact, back in 2015, the star opened up to E! News about trying to conceive after giving birth to Saint West.

“Every medical issue that you could probably have, I feel like I get, and I worry so much about it.” She admitted that she didn’t “think it was possible” to get pregnant a second time, and added that she had a “miserable” time carrying her son. “That’s my experience and I’m not going to pretend that it’s not. I just don’t think pregnancy and me really agree with each other.”

During the most recent season of KUWTK, Kim confessed that she and her husband had been eager to grow their family of four. “Kanye and I have always talked about having more kids, but after what I went through in Paris, the urgency is even greater. I’d just love nothing more than to expand my family and just know that I have this world at home that is safe. And if for some reason I left this earth sooner than I really wanted to, then my kids would have a support system at home so that I know that they would be OK if I wasn’t there,” she explained.

And in one particularly memorable scene from the show, Kim turns to her daughter North West and asks, “I need to ask you a serious, serious question. Do you think mommy and daddy should have one more baby?” Nori’s adorable response was none other than, “I want a boy and a girl! That would make me so happy!” Kim gave birth to her firstborn back on June 15, 2013 and welcomed her second child on December 5, 2015.

Congratulations to the Wests on their exciting new arrival!

Source: E-NEWS (http://www.eonline.com)