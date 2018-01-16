LASG Nabs 40 Cart Pushers, As CLI Begins Waste Collection In Lagos

To avert further frustration of its Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), Lagos State Government has arrested 30 cart pushers for dumping refuse indiscriminately on road medians in some areas of the state in the middle of the night.

The Chairman of the state’s Task Force on Environmental and Other Special Offences (Enforcement Unit), Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Superintendent of Police who spoke to journalists in Lagos said the arrest was in line with the recent ban on the activities of cart pushers and wheel barrow operators by the state government.

To keep the city clean, an environmental utility group contracted by the Lagos State Government to implement the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, has announced the opening of the Tapa Transfer Loading Station (TLS) thus paving the way for waste collection in the State in line with global best practice.

According to Visionscape Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Thomas Forgacs , the new facility located in Lagos Island will serve as one of many hubs strategically located throughout the state that will enable Visionscape temporarily deposit collected waste from within city limits to be transported in bulk to the landfills after processing.

He said the company was delighted to launch the new TLS, and assured Lagos residents of timely collection and disposal of the tonnes of domestic solid waste generated daily in the state.

Forgacs said, “Transfer Loading Stations are the unsung heroes in the waste management supply-chain; they are fundamental in driving efficiency into waste collection and transportation services. The TLS will serve as the middleman between waste collection vehicles and the final disposal facilities.

“Also, the transfer stations will receive approximately 6,700 tons of waste a day. The facilities will feature a central tipping bay, a waste reception bay, administrative buildings and waste processing,” he said.

On her part, SWM Solutions Executive Director, Tolagbe Martins said before the introduction of the CLI, focus was only on disposal without any system to support waste beyond collection, saying the new environmental policy of the state government was carefully designed to comprehensively address waste collection, disposal and management.