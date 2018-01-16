NCDSC Monitor Distribution Of PMS In Gombe

In an effort to tackle the problem of fuel scarcity across the country, the Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps (NCDSC), Gombe state command have commence monitoring the lifting of petroleum products from Gombe depot to other parts of the North Eastern states.

Hajiya Altine Sani, commandant of the corps said the corps was mandated by the Commandant General, Abdullahi Gana Mohammadu, to monitor the distribution to ensure that the product are delivered at the designated destination.

She noted that the command is working in collaboration with Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and other security agencies to restore normal distribution and sale of the commodity at official rate.

“We are working to prevent the diversion of the product from the point of discharge and to ensure marketers dispense the product at official rate.”

She noted that since the commencement of the exercise on Monday, the products so far lifted were delivered successful.

“Even those within Gombe metropolis, the exercise was very successful.”

She also disclosed that the command arrested 8 persons with various offences ranging, from diversion and construction of artificial and illegal tanks capable of consuming over 3000 litres.

While calling on the general public to desist from such illegal acts, she said as security agencies they will not relent in dealing with any member of the public or marketer found wanting.

Efforts to speak with officials of PPMC, NNPC and DPR to ascertain the number of trucks delivered or lifted in the depot proved abortive as non of them was willing to speak.

Our Correspondent reports that despite claims of availability of the product motorists are still suffering in long queues and most filling stations across the state are still selling the product above the official rate of N145.