President Buhari Meets Gambia’s President, Adama Barrow, in Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Abuja met behind closed doors with visiting Gambia’s President Adama Barrow at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
Barrow, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time since his inauguration as Gambian President on Jan. 19, 2017 arrived the presidential villa at about 11.50a.m.
The President would be host Barrow to a lunch after bilateral discussions.
The 51-year-old Gambian president ended the rule of long time leader of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh, who is currently on exile in Equatorial Guinea.
Buhari played a major role in ensuring smooth democratic transition in The Gambia even when Jammeh refused to step aside.
The Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) appointed Buhari the Mediator in Chief on the Gambian political impasse. (NAN)
