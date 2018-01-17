Female Suicide Bombers Kill 10, Injure 65 In Borno.

No fewer than 10 Persons have killed while 65 others sustained various degrees of injuries when four female Suicide Bombers attacked Muna-garage in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Comfirmng the incident to newsmen Wednesday in a statement, the information Officer, National Emergency Management Agency ( NEMA ) Northeast, Mr Abdulkadir Ibrahim said the 65 injured persons were given first aid and transported to hospitals while the dead bodies have been evacuated.

” Emergency response team comprising NEMA, BOSEMA and Red cross have responded to a suicide bombing incident which occurred around Muna Garage along Mafa Dikwa road in Maiduguri Borno state.

” 65 injured people were given first aid and transported to hospitals while 10 others lost their lives. Preliminary reports indicate that four female suicide bombers were responsible for the blast.

” The incident occurred at about 17.05hrs this evening.more details will be provided by security agencies in due course,” Mr Ibrahim said.