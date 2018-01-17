Edo LG Polls: Akpatason Deny Walking Out On APC Leaders Over Zoning

The member Representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency of Edo State, Hon. Peter Akpatason, has denied reports that he stormed out of a meeting in protest called by elders of Akoko-Edo local government area after the Chairmanship position was said to have been zoned to South.

In a social media post yesterday on Edo APC platform by one Andrew Ashama stated that the Lawmaker had walked out of the meeting in anger to decision to zone chairmanship position to South.

The Lawmaker, who is also the House Committee Chairman on Civil Society Organizations and Development Partners, while in his reaction described the report as mischievous and an attempt to smear his reputation explained that he left the meeting to catch up his flight in order to attend another meeting earlier scheduled with Governor Godwin Obaseki in Abuja.

Sources however said the federal lawmaker was alleged to have kicked against the zoning of the APC Chairmanship slot to the Southern part of the Council by elders of the party, an arrangement it was learnt may affect his third aspiration to the house of representative.

Akpatason, said discussions pertaining the issue of zoning is still in course and could not have walked out of the meeting adding that he is not a Chairmanship aspirant.

He explained:, I left the meeting with the permission of the chairman, Chief Oloyo and all other members to enable me attend a meeting with Governor Obaseki, which was scheduled before this elders meeting that is still ongoing.

“I was completely taken aback by the deliberate falsehood, which I think was meant to mis-inform the public and my teeming supporters in Akoko-Edo and other parts of the state.

“I am too responsible to storm out of a well constituted and massively attended meeting of the elder’s council, chaired by Chief Mike Oloyo, with senator Domingo Obende, Chief Arogundade and several other well respected APC leaders and elders in attendance.