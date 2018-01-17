Ex-Super Eagles Star, Kanu Laments Seizure Of His Properties

…blames AMCON for his ordeals

Ex Super Eagles Star and Football Legend, Kanu Nwankwo has called on the general public to come to his aid to persuade AMCON to respect Court orders and release his properties.

In a statement by the ex-international footballer and made availble to LEADERSHIP, he said it is no longer news that his property which is known as Herdly Apartments located at Victoria Island Lagos has been put under temporary possession of AMCON on account of purported indebtedness which remains unproven Since November 2015 till date.

Kanu’s emotional release explained that this has been the reason his Heart Foundation has been threatened, because with the possession of his hotel been taken by AMCON since he retired as a footballer, the establishment, Hardly Apartments was the source of his funding for the Kanu Heart Foundation.

He also pointed out that some properties in the hotel has been vandalised and also there are attempts to give it to a third party to run.

He called on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene as he said, “As I issue this statement, my heart bleeds, it bleeds indeed, profusely not just because my priced possession which emerged out of my blood and sweat as a footballer is at the risk of being taken away, under the weight of an intractable/ belligerent government apparatus unjustifiably, but because of his imminent defeat of the purpose if its establishment which is to save lives,” he explained.