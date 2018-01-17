CRIME
Kidnappers Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Two Foreigners In Kaduna
Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly killed two policemen and abducted two foreigners, an Amerian and Canadian in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State.
A resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that, the gunmen attacked the vehicle of the two foreigners along the Jere-Kargarko road at about 7pm on Tuesday night while they were returning to Abuja from Kafanchan after the inspection of a project being handled by their company.
He reported further that the two policemen who were attached to the vehicle were shot dead during an exchange of gun fire with the gunmen, who later took away the two foreigners to an unknown destination.
Meanwhile, efforts to confirm the incident from the Kaduna State police commissioner, Mr. Agyole Abeh and the command’s Spokesperson, Aliyu Mukhtar, failed as they did not return telephone calls and text messages.
Sign up for our newsletter
Female Suicide Bombers Kill 10, Injure 65 In Borno.
From Ibidunni Ighodalo Flows Milk Of Human Kindness
Raggo Ba Ya Aikin Soja Da Aikin Jarida
Kidnappers Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Two Foreigners In Kaduna
Hurdles As APC Seeks To Upstage PDP In S/South, S/East
Killings: Senators Seek State Police, Signing Of Peace Corps Bill
Presidency Replies CAN, Says Buhari Poses No =Threat To Democracy
Ijaw Youths Threaten To Drag FG, Military To Court Over Invasion, Razing Down Bayelsa Community
Katsina Senator To PMB: Cattle Colonies Solely At States’ Discretion
“Dickson’s Claim Of Complicity In Sponsored Militancy, Killings In Bayelsa, Cheap Blackmail ”–Lokpobiri
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Killings: Senators Seek State Police, Signing Of Peace Corps Bill
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Presidency Replies CAN, Says Buhari Poses No =Threat To Democracy
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Ijaw Youths Threaten To Drag FG, Military To Court Over Invasion, Razing Down Bayelsa Community
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Katsina Senator To PMB: Cattle Colonies Solely At States’ Discretion
-
NEWS21 hours ago
“Dickson’s Claim Of Complicity In Sponsored Militancy, Killings In Bayelsa, Cheap Blackmail ”–Lokpobiri
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
FCDA Demolishes Patience Jonathan’s Property
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Benue Killings: Ortom Apologises To Al-Makura, Forgives Lalong
-
NEWS21 hours ago
2019: Watch Your Utterances, Dankwambo’s Campaign Organisation Tells Guber Aspirant