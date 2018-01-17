Kidnappers Kill Two Policemen, Abduct Two Foreigners In Kaduna

Unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers reportedly killed two policemen and abducted two foreigners, an Amerian and Canadian in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State.

A resident of the area who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that, the gunmen attacked the vehicle of the two foreigners along the Jere-Kargarko road at about 7pm on Tuesday night while they were returning to Abuja from Kafanchan after the inspection of a project being handled by their company.

He reported further that the two policemen who were attached to the vehicle were shot dead during an exchange of gun fire with the gunmen, who later took away the two foreigners to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, efforts to confirm the incident from the Kaduna State police commissioner, Mr. Agyole Abeh and the command’s Spokesperson, Aliyu Mukhtar, failed as they did not return telephone calls and text messages.