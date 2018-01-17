Meet MC Bob: Abuja Most Sort After Comedian And Compere

Popular Abuja based standup comedian, Master of Ceremony, OAP with Silverbird Rhythm 94.7 Fm Abuja, Bob Anasi aka M.C Bob who also is an entrepreneur has disclosed that 2017 was a great year for him and some of his colleagues in the Abuja entertainment industry.

He made this known yesterday in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP Galleria in Abuja.

Bob who hail from Assiga Afrekpe, Yakurr Local government Area of Cross River State said 2017 was a blessed year because God established his word in his heart as he made so many profitable friends and awesome clients.

“The year may favour some people and some might have failed within the year but everybody is entitled to his opinion.

“2018 is here and I have this feeling that it will be far more greater than 2017, especially if you entrusts your event, wedding, birthdays and all kinds of celebrations in my hands as your master of ceremony, “he explained jokingly adding that ” I must appreciate Abuja residents for making my shows a huge success and I promise to always do more because they always make the show worth talking about,” he said.

MC Bob wants Abuja residents to prepare their minds on his forthcoming show as he pointed out, “My show“MC Bob The Magnificent Comedy Show 2” Is back again this year big and better with so many segments to give our audience a relax and entertaining atmosphere. The show will feature great entertainers this year like Terry G, KLINT Da Drunk, Sam and Song, Shortcut, Chuks d General, Nick B, Mc Mitti, Mc, Omorose, Skinny Blaz, Dj Nani, DJ Kells amongst others. The event is slated for Kubwa, the biggest satellite town in Abuja, Soul Lounge and Suites,” he concluded.