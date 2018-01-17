NGO Caution Youths Against Violence in Nasarawa

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO), in Nasarawa State, the Beyond Boundaries Legacy Leadership Initiative (BBLLI), in collaboration with Niwano Peace Foundation, Japan, has trained 15 youth leaders in the state on peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance.

This was contained in a communique signed and issued to newsmen in Keffi by the Executive Director of the BBLLI, Comrade Omaga Daniel and the Public Relations Officer Comrade Mpakaborai Numbere, at the end of its five-day Diversity for Peace and Development Project Training for fifteen (15) youths in Nasarawa State.

According to the NGO, the training of the youths was to educate them8 on the importance of peace and stability as well as to promote peace among the various ethnic and religious groups in the state, adding that the training was to fulfill a segment of one of its core mandate of promoting peace and unity as well as advancing the role of youths in leadership and governance in Nigeria.

According to them, “the training was impactful to beneficiaries and trainees who with eagerness are looking forward to sharing their experiences with members of their immediate communities through preaching the message of unity, peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance.

“We hereby affirm that, the NGO is immensely grateful to the Niwano Peace Foundation, Japan for partnering with us towards achieving a stronger peace and stability among local communities in Nigeria.

“The partnership came at a time that the current government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has invested heavily on national security via purchase of hardware, training and retraining of security personnel, intelligence gathering, knowledge sharing and technology transfer without commensurate output.

“Since the youth constitute a high percentage of people involved in acts of violence along the lines of tribe and religion, our organization was a timely intervention aimed at addressing the involvement of youth in such acts.

“The training adopted a blend of civic education, religion, language and conventional teachings towards addressing the needs of participants to be stronger and better advocates of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians as an effective tool of fighting and conquering diverse social ills, economic imbalance and social injustice.

“Since every incidence of unrest in the world thrives on the tripods of illiteracy, high unemployment ratio and little or no access to civil orientation, the Nigerian situation is no exception hence community leaders and youth have been sufficiently educated on the importance of peace and stability as basic ingredients to achieve development,” the communiqué said.