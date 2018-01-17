METRO
Ondo Ministry of Information To Partner USIA
Ondo State State Government says it is ready to partner with the United States Information Agency (USIA) for efficient service delivery and enhancement of strategic information gathering and management.
The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Yemi Olowolabi made the revelation while playing host to a team from the agency on Wednesday in Akure.
Olowolabi said the State government led by Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had introduced policies and programmes that would affect the lives of the people of the state positively.
The commissioner echoed the friendly and peaceful atmosphere enjoyed in the state as a result of the commitment of the government to make the state attractive to developing partners.
Olowolabi said the state was endowed with many tourist attractions which could be tapped into.
The leader of the delegation, Ms. Darcy Zotter, who is the Public Affairs Officer, U.S. Consulate General, Lagos, said the team was in the state to learn more about Ondo State.
Zotter said the U. S. was willing to work with the state government and to exchange programmes and ideas for efficient service delivery.
The diplomat said that U. S. was ready to partner with the state government in culture and education, stressing that Ondo State people were known to be well educated and blessed with rich culture.
She commended the APC led government for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in the state. (NAN)
