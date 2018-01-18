Bayelsa Polytechnic To Commence Academic Session, Sept 2018

The Bayelsa State commissioner for education, Hon. Jonathan Obuebite has confirmed that the proposed State owned Polytechnic to be located in Aleibiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of the State will commence academic session in September, 2018.

Commissioner Jonathan Obuebite said that work will soon commence on the land allowed for building of the State Polytechnic and academic session will start in earnest.

Commissioner Obuebite, who made the call during a visit to the Alei of Aleibiri, HRH Simon Micah Ebebi and members of his council. said that construction work will commence immediately at the site allotted by the community while academic activities would commence by September 2018.

He called on traditional rulers and his council members to map out the area allotted for the Polytechnic to facilitate the processing of Certificate of Occupancy to avoid any misunderstanding in the future.

He also called on those persons who are currently living in government owned buildings in the community to vacate.

He further thanked the community for the temporary site that has been donated and assured them that when the polytechnic commences it would open up the community to both locals and foreigners.

Honey. Obuebite also called on the people of Aleibiri community to maintain the existing cordial relationship between the present administration and the community especially with the establishment of the Polytechnic in the area.

After the meeting with the Alei and members of his cabinet, the Commissioner inspected the existing government property in the community that has been marked for renovation and used as a temporary site for the polytechnic and the permanent site donated by the community.

The education boss was accompanied by the Rector, Dr. Promise Meibina, Chairman Bayelsa State Polytechnic governing council, Senator John Brambayefa and members of the council.