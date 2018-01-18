EDUCATION
BREAKING: Kaduna NUT Calls Off Strike
The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Kaduna Wing has called off the indefinite strike action embarked upon.
This was disclosed at an ongoing emergency meeting.
Details shortly….
