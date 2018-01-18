Govs Call For Domestication Of HIV Treatment

Governors have stressed the need for domestic funding for the treatment of persons living with HIV in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by Ebonyi State governor , Dave Umahi after the national economic council meeting presided over by Vice president Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential Villa.

According to him, the council will consider and approve the resolution of the 59th Council on Health that at least between 0.5 per cent to 1 per cent of the monthly federal allocations to states be earmarked for financing HIV roadmap in the country.

He explained “Council considered an update on the need for domestic funding for the treatment of persons living with HIV in Nigeria. The Honourable Minister of Health and Director-General of NACA made presentations seeking increased funding for HIV services in Nigeria in order to achieve the goal of eliminating HIV/AIDS by the Year 2030.

“The presentation stated that such an increase would reduce the dependency on donor funding for HIV services and the attendant development indicators.

“They also called for investment in HIV treatment that will lead to increased life expectancy in the country and a proportionate increase in GDP. They added that the need to invest in HIV/AIDS treatment is important because donor funding is on the decline because of economic circumstances.

“Reducing the gaps between those who require HIV medicare and treatment and those who are actually able to access it is another reason adduced to increasing investment in HIV.

He said council was also asked to consider and approve the universal free antenatal services and abolition of user fees associated with the prevention of mother to child transmission services.

He further stated that council was also asked to request that the state health insurance scheme including HIV is an indicator for both testing and treatment particularly as related to community health insurance programme noting that it was approved.

The Ebonyi governor stated that the honourable minister presented an emergency situation on Lassa Fever especially in Ebonyi State where some health workers died from Lassa Fever last week.

“So, the honourable minister briefed that it was agreed that the federal government was going to intervene very quickly in the cases of Ebonyi State and Ogun States where this epidemic has developed,” he stated.