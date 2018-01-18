” Involve Party In Nomination, Appointment of Board Members, Ministers “

Chief Richard Perekeme Kpodo, a former Security Adviser to the Bayelsa Government has called on President Muhhamadu Buhari to involve the State and National executive of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the selection and approval of those to occupy positions on Board of parastatals and ministerial positions.

Chief Kpodoh, said though the controversy that greeted the recent list of nominees for positions of Board Appointmenta with dead and expelled party members is regrettable, the involvement of the Party at the State and National levels will eliminate mistakes and keep the Presidency abreast of what is happening within the party at the States.

Chief Perekeme Kppdph, who made this known yesterday in Yenagoa while commenting on the State of the Polity, said inspite of the fact that the controversial list is not final, “there are some names from Bayelsa State that are not supposed to be mentioned. Some have been sanctioned and expelled from the party for gross misconduct. If such names are allowed, it will send wrong signal to hard working and loyal members of the party.”

Chief Kppdo, who was the former interim Chairman of the defunct New PDP and spear head the coming of the APC to Bayelsa inspire of alleged intimidation by the ruling party, commended the decision by the National Working Committee (NWC) and State Governors elected on the platform of the Party to meet over proposed party convention.

He called on the Party leadership and State Governors to work towards re-jiging the party and show some tired and failed executive of the party the way out and allow re-positioning effort that will ensure a more coordinated state and National effort of the party towards President Buhari victory at the polls in 2019.

“our success at the poll in 2019 depend largely on the unity of purpose within the party. As it is now, under Chief John Odigie Oyegun, the APC lack unity of purpose and party members are feeling defeated due to the disconnect between the State and National executive of the party. ”

He also commended the appointment of the Minister of Transport, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi as the Director General of President Buhari re-election campaign in 2019,describing the appointment as apt and commendable.

Chief Kpodo called on Mr. Rotimi Amaechi to ensure that true party members are involved in the planning and prosecution of re-election programmes, ” the various machineris must work with the State secetariats and National to ensure a land slide victory