Kwankwaso Donates Over N40m To Medical Students

Senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Thursday donated over N40 million to Kano indigenes studying medical sciences in various institutions located in Egypt and Sudan.

Kwankwaso said the donation is to help in the upkeep of the students, who he described as the future hope of the state.

The senator, who is the immediate past governor of the state, wh spoke through, vice chairman, House of representative committee on sports and member representing Kano Municipal Council, Dr Nuhu Danburam at the Kwankwasiyya Foundation, Fund Raising programme held in Kano, where members of the Kwankwasiyya raised N41 million through voluntary donations, for onward distribution to the beneficiary foreign students, on the behalf of their leader, senator Kwankwaso, said, he will continue to support educational programmes that will contribute to the uplifment of the state.

According to him, Kano indigenes studying various courses overseas deserves all the support to ensure they complete their programmes, adding that, on successful completion of the studies, they are expected to return back and contribute their quota to national development.

He insisted that, the planned visit to the state by Kwankwaso slated for 30th January has not been rescheduled.

Danburam appealed to Kwankwasiyya adherents to work hard to ensure the planned visit to Kano by Kwankwaso will be marked as peaceful and symbolic.

Speaking earlier, Director General Kwankwasiyya Foundation, Surajo Habib Tsafe hinted that, the foundation has continued to pursue its peoples welfare objective by offering intervention programmes in the areas of women empowerment, sports, youths empowerment and securing the release of prison inmates.

He disclosed that, Kwankwaso, on return from a visit to Sudan and Egypt directed the foundation to offer assistance to Kano indigenes studying medical sciences in Egypt and Sudan.