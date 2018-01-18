CRIME
How Man Strangles Lover, Bolts With Her Car, Phones, ATM Cards To Abidjan- Police
A prosecution witness, Inspector Joseph Addo yesterday told a Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere how a man, Williams Kenechi, strangled his girlfriend, Lizzy Nzewi, and ran to Abidjan , Cote d’ Ivoire, with her car.
Addo, who is the Investigative Police Officer, gave this evidence while testifying in the on- going trial Kenechi, on a one count charge of murder.
The Lagos State Government had alleged that the accused person committed the offence on July 19, 2014 at Plot 34, Green Estate Amuwo-Odofin in Lagos.
Addo who is the third prosecution witness in the case stated that during the investigations the accused made confessional statements which revealed that he visited the victim before her death.
The witness further testified that the accused told the police that he had a misunderstanding with the deceased that made him struggle for her cell phone and in the process she died.
He also told the court, “The accused lied when he told me that it was during the struggle that he pushed the deceased to the bed where she slumped and died.”
Addo alleged that the accused took the deceased’s ATM card and withdrew N140, 000 from her account after she had died.
“The accused took the girl’s car, her three phones and her ATM card to Abidjan, where he was later arrested,” he said.
The police officer was led in evidence by the Lagos State Chief Counsel, Babatunde Sunmonu.
But the Judge, Justice Adedayo Akintoye was forced to adjourned the case after counsel to the accused, C . J. T Jiapokna, urged the court for a short adjournment to enable him bring a document he required for his cross-examination.
Justice Akintoye adjourned the case until Feb. 7 and Feb. 13 for the continuation of trial.
