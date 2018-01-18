Nasarawa Govt Suspends 3 For Flogging Students.

The principal and two other staff of Government Science School, Nasarawa Eggon, in Nasarawa state were suspended by the Ministry of Education over severe punishment melted on female students who resumed late.

The principal, the compound master and the staff who posted the video of the punishment on the social media, were suspended till further notice.

The state Commissioner for Education, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, in an interview with journalists after a meeting with the management of the school, pointed out that the Principal of the school, alongside the compound master and a class teacher were suspended over the brutal beating of female students for resuming late.

The commissioner who described the video that went viral on the social media as an embarrassment to the state government, disclosed that a committee has been constituted over the matter.

He announced the ban on capital punishment of students in public schools saying “Corporal punishment is not permissible in our public schools from now henceforth”.

“If you watch the video you will understand what I mean, is completely cruelty to female students especially beaten on the back”.

“We suspended the Principal, Compound master and a teacher because the class teacher posted the video clip on net”.

The Vice Principal, who is now overseeing the functions of the Principal, Umaru Kasimu declined comment, instead directed Journalists to the Area Inspectorate office.

Some of the affected students Joyce Joshua and Ugochukwu James, in an interview said they resumed late due to the ongoing Fulani/Farmers crisis in Benue state.

Ugochukwu said she tried to make contact in the school to inform them of her late resumption, but to no avail.

In another development, the commissioner said investigation is ongoing on the suspension of the Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Scholarship Board, Abdul Wahab Suleiman.

On why the delay in the distribution of double bunk beds to boarding students, he disclosed that the beds would be distributed before the end of January.