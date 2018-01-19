Alex Ekwueme For Burial February 2

The federal government has announced the burial plans of the late former Vice President Alex Ekwueme who passed away on November 15 last year.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, which is saddled with the burial responsibility, said the programme would kick off today with a memorial service in Lagos.

Minister of labour, Chris Ngige, who spoke on behalf of the SGF, Boss Mustapha, said all arrangements had been concluded for the state burial of the former vice president.

He said the final internment would be on February 2, 2018 in the Oko, the hometown of the late Ekwueme.