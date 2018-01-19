NEWS
‘APC Hurriedly Put Together To Push Out PDP’
Some members of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) have adduced the various internal wrangling bedeviling the party across the nation to the fact that the party was hurriedly put in place to ease out the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), from government.
They, however, stated that if given the second chance, the party would do amazingly well as the first term was to set the nation on the path to economic recovery.
The members, under the auspices of APC Southwest Forum, FCT Chapter, led by its chairman, Pastor Olusegun Erinle stated this when they paid a familiarization visit to the management of LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group at the corporate headquarters in Abuja.
“The way and manner APC came up, did not give much room for the sampling of opinions and ideologies.
“Let me say that it was hurriedly put in place to in order to push the PDP out. PDP had similar experience when it was put in place, there were these similar problems and crisis during its formative years.
“PDP outgrew it and I am certain, APC will out grow it as well.” He said.
Pastor Erinle also explained that the aim of the body was to galvanize support for the party within the Southwest indigenes resident in the FCT ahead of the general elections and further ensure that the dividend of democracy trickles down to them.
Responding, LEADERSHIP’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr Dele Fanimo while underscoring the importance of grassroot politicking, charged the members of the forum to play politics of development as Nigeria’s development is hinged on that.
