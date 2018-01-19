NEWS
Jigawa Govt Employs 330 Teachers
The Jigawa Government has presented letters of appointment to 330 newly-recruited Senior Secondary School teachers in the state.
Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim, the spokesman, Office of the state Head of the Civil Service (HoS), announced this in a statement in Dutse on Friday.
While presenting the letters to the employees on Thursday, the HoS, Alhaji Muhammad Inuwa, noted that those recruited were in areas of English language, Mathematics and other Science subjects.
The spokesman reported Inuwa as saying that the gesture was part of the present administration’s efforts to address shortage of manpower in the education sector.
Ibrahim added that earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Rabi Ishaq, noted that “this is the first time the state government recruited more than 300 teachers in the ministry”.
According to him, the commissioner has commended Gov. Muhammad Badaru for his foresight to engage youths as teachers.
Ibrahim said the gesture would reduce unemployment rate among youths.
The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Malam Abdullahi Hudu, urged the newly-recruited teachers to be committed to their duties.
“In their responses, some of the beneficiaries commended the government for the gesture and pledged to contribute their quota in restoring the glory of education.”
