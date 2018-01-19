Kwankwaso Cancels Kano Visit Over Ill Health

There are strong indications that the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has cancelled his widely publicized visit to Kano on 30thof January for a political rally.

A staunch member of the Kwankwasiyya Group who attended an all-night meeting held by the group in Kaduna on Wednesday in preparation to the Kwankwasiyya Foundation Development fundraising ceremony slated to hold in Kano, confirmed to journalists that Kwankwaso will not be able to visit Kano as scheduled by his supporters at the end of this month.

The source who does not want his name mentioned said, “at the meeting attended by major stakeholders of the group, Kwankwaso broke his silence when he announced that he would no longer visit Kano as planned due to ill health and security report.”

According to the source, Kwankwaso expressed concern over the brewing tension in the state occasioned by his planned visit, and decided to make a quite entry on a later date.

“I can confirm to you that he (Kwankwaso) is no longer coming on January 30 as earlier planned. Number one, he is not feeling too fine; number two, we don’t think it is proper for him to continue with the visit owing to security situation in the state.

“At the meeting, he was not happy over the way things are going; and I think he has decided to rather make a quite visit. He also cautioned our supporters over their actions and utterances. So, he is not coming,” the source stated.