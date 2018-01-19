NEWS
PMB Seeks Extension For Implementation Of FCT 2017 Budget
President Muhammadu Buhari has requested for an extension of the implementation of the 2017 budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to March 2018.
According to him, the FCT Appropriation Act, 2017 had only three days of implementation having being assented to on December 29, 2017.
In his letter to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, which was read on the floor yesterday, the president recalled that on July 20, 2017, he forwarded FCT’s 2017 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly for consideration.
The letter reads: “The Bill as passed was communicated to me on December 22, 2017. I assented to same on December 29, 2017.
“Accordingly, the Act had only three days of operation from December 29th to 31st December, 2017.
“Unless the Act is amended to extend the implementation beyond December 31, 2017 as therein contained, the operations of the FCT will be hampered
“I therefore forward herewith the Bill to extend the implementation of the FCT Appropriation Act to March, 2018 or such other time as the 2018 FCT Appropriation Act would come in effect , whichever is earlier”.
Sign up for our newsletter
Kwankwaso Cancels Kano Visit Over Ill Health
Jigawa Govt Employs 330 Teachers
Gombe: Govt. Gives Budget Breakdown, Promise To Complete Ongoing Projects.
Buhari Has Delivered More Than Half Of His Electoral Promises -Shittu
Early Childhood Developments And The 17 SDGS
Kaduna NUT Calls Off Strike, Backs Gov’t Quest For Quality Education
Wike To Nigerians: Supporting APC In 2019 Is Akin To Digging Nation’s Grave
We’re Making Steady, Remarkable Progress In Agriculture – PMB
Benue Govt Does Not Own Any Militia Group — Ortom
Kwankwaso Donates Over N40m To Medical Students
MOST POPULAR
-
EDUCATION24 hours ago
Kaduna NUT Calls Off Strike, Backs Gov’t Quest For Quality Education
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Wike To Nigerians: Supporting APC In 2019 Is Akin To Digging Nation’s Grave
-
AGRICULTURE20 hours ago
We’re Making Steady, Remarkable Progress In Agriculture – PMB
-
METRO21 hours ago
Benue Govt Does Not Own Any Militia Group — Ortom
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Kwankwaso Donates Over N40m To Medical Students
-
CRIME19 hours ago
Suspected Herdsmen Kill Pregnant Woman In Ekiti
-
METRO20 hours ago
We Need More Employers To Request Corps Members Services – NYSC
-
NEWS20 hours ago
FG Announces Alex Ekwueme’s Burial Plan