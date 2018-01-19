PMB Seeks Extension For Implementation Of FCT 2017 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested for an extension of the implementation of the 2017 budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to March 2018.

According to him, the FCT Appropriation Act, 2017 had only three days of implementation having being assented to on December 29, 2017.

In his letter to the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, which was read on the floor yesterday, the president recalled that on July 20, 2017, he forwarded FCT’s 2017 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly for consideration.

The letter reads: “The Bill as passed was communicated to me on December 22, 2017. I assented to same on December 29, 2017.

“Accordingly, the Act had only three days of operation from December 29th to 31st December, 2017.

“Unless the Act is amended to extend the implementation beyond December 31, 2017 as therein contained, the operations of the FCT will be hampered

“I therefore forward herewith the Bill to extend the implementation of the FCT Appropriation Act to March, 2018 or such other time as the 2018 FCT Appropriation Act would come in effect , whichever is earlier”.