Police Train 147 Officers On Counter Terrorism

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, said on Friday that 147 officers of the Nigeria Police Force and sister security agencies in Zone 5, have been trained to counter terrorism.

The I-G made this disclosure at the closing ceremony of the five-day National Counter Terrorism Incident Commanders’ Management Course held in Benin.

Idris represented by Commissioner of Police in Edo, Mr Johnson Kokumo, said that the Force would continue to synergise with sister security agencies to counter terrorism.

“The Nigeria Police will continue to partner with other sister security agencies to curb any form of criminal activities, especially terrorism in the country.

“The training is a clear indication of the willingness of police to synergize with sister security agencies to sustain peace in the country.

“The training is to impart new security knowledge on the participants.

“The Police will always make his officers and men available to attend similar training when called upon by sister security agencies,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Emmanuel Aina, urged the participants to domesticate the thematic concerns of the training in their various formation and agencies.

He said the training has further exposed the participants to taking urgent steps to respond to emergencies timely without recourse to who should take the lead with other security agencies.

Earlier, the lead facilitator for the training, CSP Okon Asuquo, thanked the I-G for approving the training.

He said the training has further exposed participants to contemporary policing challenging issues through group discussion, presentations, simulations and lectures.

He said the concern was to demonstrate practically various topics such as major incidents, method of terrorist attacks, and multi-agency response to incidents.

The 147 officers drawn from the Police, Army, FRSC, NSCDC, EDSMA, Nigeria Fire Service, and DSS, who successfully participated in the training programme, were presented with certificates. (NAN)