Ajimobi Boycotts Inauguration Of Buhari, Osinbajo Campaign Office In Ibadan
Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi on Saturday boycotted
inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo South West campaign office
organised by the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu in Ibadan.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony the Minister accused Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi of insincerity.
It was observed that the governor who was billed to be the Chief Host
did not attend the inauguration ceremony and was he represented.
It was learnt that the governor had to summon the leadership of the
party from a meeting in Ibadan so that they would not be attend the
inauguration
Apparently reacting to allegation by some cross section of people from
Saki that he (Shittu) had threatened to pull down the post office in
the town, he said “that is one of the lies of Ajimobi”.
Meanwhile, former Abia State governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has called
for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and national
chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in the crisis.
The former governor of Abia State” said for us, we, I and former
Senate President, Ken Nnamani are students of preaching peace and
unity. We are students, who say the truth. We are students, who are no
afraid of telling people what we feel that is not right. Everybody in
this hall will agree with us that there is a break in the communication between our governor and the minister. We don’t want
that to continue.
“If anybody inside this house today in the University of Ibadan would
say it is good for these two elephants to continue quarrelling, I and
my senior brother would disagree that they should not be quarrelling,”
he said.
According to him, the minister and the governor should be the best of
friends, “And we are going to make that happen.
“We have already agreed with the Minister of Health, and my brother,
former senate president, that we are going to take it upon ourselves
to the highest level of this party. If both of them are quarrelling,
there will be no peace and progress in this state.
“We are going to be fighting a very big party, a party that knows how
to do it. We don’t want to lose any vote in Oyo State. We don’t want
to lose one single sympathy here.
“I cannot understand, the minister is very close to me and the governor is very close to me. They are also very close to Ken Nnamani.
“We came here to honour both of them. I am slightly not very happy
what I have seen here that the governor is not here, the party
officials are not here, the commissioners are not here, the main
things that will make APC what they supposed to be here please. They
are not here.
“I am not a man that you will keep inside a room, and ask not to say
the truth. Everybody knows that even what people are afraid to say, I
will say it because it is only the truth that can set us free. When
you leave the truth, we will suffer.
“I have spoken to the Minister of Communication, I told him I wasn’t
very happy. Immediately I came, both the Minister of Health and former
senate president whispered to me that the governor is not here.
“I said the governor is going to Lagos this afternoon. This is what
the Chief of Staff told my aide, after this programme, I will go and
drink water with him,” Orji said.
