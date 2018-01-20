Ajimobi Boycotts Inauguration Of Buhari, Osinbajo Campaign Office In Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi on Saturday boycotted

inauguration of Muhammadu Buhari, Osinbajo South West campaign office

organised by the Minister of Communications, Barrister Adebayo Shittu in Ibadan.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony the Minister accused Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi of insincerity.

It was observed that the governor who was billed to be the Chief Host

did not attend the inauguration ceremony and was he represented.

It was learnt that the governor had to summon the leadership of the

party from a meeting in Ibadan so that they would not be attend the

inauguration

Apparently reacting to allegation by some cross section of people from

Saki that he (Shittu) had threatened to pull down the post office in

the town, he said “that is one of the lies of Ajimobi”.

Meanwhile, former Abia State governor, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has called

for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and national

chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun in the crisis.

The former governor of Abia State” said for us, we, I and former

Senate President, Ken Nnamani are students of preaching peace and

unity. We are students, who say the truth. We are students, who are no

afraid of telling people what we feel that is not right. Everybody in

this hall will agree with us that there is a break in the communication between our governor and the minister. We don’t want

that to continue.

“If anybody inside this house today in the University of Ibadan would

say it is good for these two elephants to continue quarrelling, I and

my senior brother would disagree that they should not be quarrelling,”

he said.

According to him, the minister and the governor should be the best of

friends, “And we are going to make that happen.

“We have already agreed with the Minister of Health, and my brother,

former senate president, that we are going to take it upon ourselves

to the highest level of this party. If both of them are quarrelling,

there will be no peace and progress in this state.

“We are going to be fighting a very big party, a party that knows how

to do it. We don’t want to lose any vote in Oyo State. We don’t want

to lose one single sympathy here.

“I cannot understand, the minister is very close to me and the governor is very close to me. They are also very close to Ken Nnamani.

“We came here to honour both of them. I am slightly not very happy

what I have seen here that the governor is not here, the party

officials are not here, the commissioners are not here, the main

things that will make APC what they supposed to be here please. They

are not here.

“I am not a man that you will keep inside a room, and ask not to say

the truth. Everybody knows that even what people are afraid to say, I

will say it because it is only the truth that can set us free. When

you leave the truth, we will suffer.

“I have spoken to the Minister of Communication, I told him I wasn’t

very happy. Immediately I came, both the Minister of Health and former

senate president whispered to me that the governor is not here.

“I said the governor is going to Lagos this afternoon. This is what

the Chief of Staff told my aide, after this programme, I will go and

drink water with him,” Orji said.