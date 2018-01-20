Alleged Financial Misappropriation: ASUP KADPOLY Petitions EFCC

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Kaduna Polytechnic chapter has filed a petition to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC over financial misappropriation against the former Acting Rector Dr. Catherine Uloko and the former Bursar Mal Sahabi Bodinga.

In a release signed by the Publicity Secretary of the chapter, Abbas Muhammad, the chapter Chairman Dr. Aliyu Ibrahim said, the misappropriation which is to the tune of Seven Hundred and Five Million, Eleven Thousand,One Hundred and Thirty Seven Naira (705,011,137) was misappropriated between January and September 2017.

The Chairman added that the mismanagement was largely responsible for the industrial disharmony witnessed in the institution during the period. Most of the fund was said to be expanded on projects that does not exist.

He further stressed that other issues labeled against the officers was spending money beyond her approval power, unbundling of contract which is against financial regulation and procurement act.

The release therefore called on the EFCC to expedite action against the affected officers so as to serve as a deterrent to others.