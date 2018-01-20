Alleged Forgery: Court Resumes Sitting In Suit Against LG Chairman

Hearing has commenced in the alleged forgery suit filed by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State Hon. Ikechukwu Daniel Egbo, against the Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Council of Enugu State Hon. Sunday Ugwu, at a High Court of Enugu State presided over by Justice K. I. Okpe.

Hon. Egbo dragged Hon. Sunday Ugwu to the court on the grounds that the School Certificate which he (Ugwu) submitted to Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) upon which he was allowed to contest the chairmanship position of Enugu South Local Government Council of Enugu State under the platform of the PDP was forged.

According to the suit, the certificate presented by the LG chairman belonged to a different Sunday Ugwu who hails from Umuigwe Family of Amagugwu Amechi Awkunanaw Enugu State.

He said the LG chairman never graduated from any institution of learning nor sat for any examination to entitle him to become a School Certificate holder.

The Plaintiff through his counsel, D. C. Onyechigoziri, informed the court of the pendency of an ex-parte application filed against ENSIEC to be compelled to produce the School Certificate which was submitted to it by Hon. Sunday Ugwu, but the Court ordered that the Defendants in the suit be put on notice with regard to the pending of the motion.

Ugwu had through his lawyer, Chief Jerry Eneh, filed a counter affidavit to the affidavit in support of the Plaintiff’s Originating Summons.

The matter has been further adjourned to the 7th of February 2018.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Council Election Tribunal of Enugu State Has began sitting on the petitions filed by Mr Chukwunonso Daniel Ogbe of APA against Hon. Sunday Ugwu of the PDP for the Chairmanship position of Enugu South Local Government Council.

Also, the tribunal began sitting on the petition filed by Mr Ejike Nwokike of APA against Hon. Ezinwa Chukwudi of PDP for the chairmanship position of Ezeagu Local Government Council of Enugu State.

Mr Chukwunonso Daniel Ogbe, through the petition marked EP/02/2017 dragged Hon. Sunday Ugwu of the PDP to the tribunal over allege exclusion.