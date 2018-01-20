Connect with us
Ambode Inaugurates New Board Of Environmental Sanitation Corps

Published

4 hours ago

on


Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday inaugurated
inaugurating new board of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation
Corps (LAGESC), saying resurgence of waste on major highways and
streets in the state will soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja shortly after the inauguration of the board now to be headed by a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police as Corps Marshal, Daniel Isiofia, Ambode said the new waste management policy of government encapsulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) was designed to holistically address the challenges in the sector.

He said all hands were already on deck to confront the initial hitches
with the transition period, adding that adequate officials of LAGESC
transformed from the former Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), have been
employed to police all nooks and crannies of the state to curb
indiscriminate dumping of waste and other acts inimical to clean, hygienic and sustainable environment.

Ambode, who was represented at the inauguration by his Special
Adviser on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said concerted efforts
were ongoing to clear the heaps of refuse across the metropolis, and
assured that there would be marked improvement in coming days.

He said, “We are all living witnesses to the restructuring we are
trying to do in the environmental sector. That restructuring
culminated in the introduction of CLI which is focused at ensuring
that the way we clean Lagos is comparable to what is being done in
first class cities in the world.

“As a result, we are changing the way environment in Lagos is being
managed and to help us to achieve that, this Sanitation Corp is
important. But more importantly now is to speak to the fact that yes,
we are having some challenges in the area of waste management in Lagos
today. We all live in Lagos but I want to reaffirm that we are doing
everything to ensure that this becomes a thing of the past.”

The Governor who recalled similar challenges in the state in 1999
under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed
optimism in the workability of the new initiative.


