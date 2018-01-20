Ambode Inaugurates New Board Of Environmental Sanitation Corps

Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Saturday inaugurated

inaugurating new board of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation

Corps (LAGESC), saying resurgence of waste on major highways and

streets in the state will soon be a thing of the past.

Speaking at Lagos House in Alausa, Ikeja shortly after the inauguration of the board now to be headed by a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police as Corps Marshal, Daniel Isiofia, Ambode said the new waste management policy of government encapsulated in the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI) was designed to holistically address the challenges in the sector.

He said all hands were already on deck to confront the initial hitches

with the transition period, adding that adequate officials of LAGESC

transformed from the former Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), have been

employed to police all nooks and crannies of the state to curb

indiscriminate dumping of waste and other acts inimical to clean, hygienic and sustainable environment.

Ambode, who was represented at the inauguration by his Special

Adviser on Education, Mr. Obafela Bank-Olemoh, said concerted efforts

were ongoing to clear the heaps of refuse across the metropolis, and

assured that there would be marked improvement in coming days.

He said, “We are all living witnesses to the restructuring we are

trying to do in the environmental sector. That restructuring

culminated in the introduction of CLI which is focused at ensuring

that the way we clean Lagos is comparable to what is being done in

first class cities in the world.

“As a result, we are changing the way environment in Lagos is being

managed and to help us to achieve that, this Sanitation Corp is

important. But more importantly now is to speak to the fact that yes,

we are having some challenges in the area of waste management in Lagos

today. We all live in Lagos but I want to reaffirm that we are doing

everything to ensure that this becomes a thing of the past.”

The Governor who recalled similar challenges in the state in 1999

under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed

optimism in the workability of the new initiative.