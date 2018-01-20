Borno Lifts 3 Weeks Curfew On Maiduguri, Jere.

The Borno State Government has lifted the three Weeks Curfew earlier imposed on residents of Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere Local Government Area of the state.

The curfew is now reviewed from 6am to 10:30 pm beginning from Saturday 20th January, 2018.

LEADERSHIP WEEKEND recalls that on the strong advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj Gen Nicholas Rochas, the Borno state government on Friday 5th January this year rescheduled and imposed the curfew time from 6am to 8:pm, instead of 10pm earlier enjoyed in the state couple of years ago, citing “the need for sufficient time to complete the on-going Operation Deep Punch 2 launched against Boko Haram terrorists”.

Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Bulama while disclosing this to newsmen yesterday in Maiduguri said ,”The three weeks 6am to 8pm curfew imposed on Maiduguri and Jere has been relapsed beginning from tomorrow (Saturday 20th January 2018).

“Government after due consultation with the Theatre Commander ,Operation Lafiya Dole , Major Gen Rogers Nicholas and other relevant security agencies, decided to review the curfew from 6am to10:30pm.

“Government once again deeply regrets the understandably difficult situation the development inevitably created as well as the great inconvenience the general public had suffered during the three weeks 6am to 8pm curfew .The decision was taken to safeguard collective security and well-being of the citizenry.

“Government therefore urges all indigenes and residents of Borno State to cooperate with all security agencies in the fight against Boko Haram and be vigilante by reporting any suspicious movement in their community to security operatives tame the menace of insurgents and other criminal activities in the state,” Dr . Bulama said.

He added that government under the leadership of Governor Kashim Shettima will always sacrifice all to ensure peace, stability, development and progress of not only dear State, but Nigeria as a whole.

Continuing Dr.Bulama said , “We also appreciated the understanding, support and cooperation of the general public and urged them to be law abiding, as very soon, the state will be declared curfew- free at all times.”