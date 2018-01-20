Dickson Urges Ijaw Traditional Rulers To Support Fight Against Crime

Ijaw traditional rulers and leaders from the six states of Bayelsa,

Edo, Delta, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ondo have converged in Yenagoa to

discuss issue of collective interest and well beings of the people.

The meeting which was declared open by Governor Seriake Dickson also focussed on the issue of reconciliation, unity, peace, stability and economic progress of Ijaw nation

Governor Dickson called on them to put aside their differences and

forge a strong united front, submitting that this is the only way to

make Ijaw nation relevant among other ethnic nationalities in the

Country.

He said the time has come for the Ijaw traditional rulers, elders and

leaders of the people to constitute a strong, credible, dependable and

fearless leadership for the Ijaw National Congress.

A Government House Statement signed by Fidelis Soriwei, quoted Dickson as having made the call while speaking at the Conference of Ijaw

Traditional Rulers and Elders in Yenagoa.

The governor stressed that the call was inspired by the reality that

certain key roles in the interest of the Ijaw Nation could be undertaken and indeed spearheaded by a strong President òf the INC and

his e executive committee.

He said that the absence of a strong INC meant the existence of a

vacuum which was inimical to the development of the Ijaw Nation and

the Niger Delta.

He said, “On the need for Ijaw unity, everybody in the Ijaw nation,

all our leaders are on the same page. And I am delighted that all of

you who are the critical pillars of the Ijaw movement which is founded

on our Ijaw traditional institutions are present here, that is why you

have clan representation.

“Let me draw your attention to the need for the Ijaw nation at this

point in time more than any other time to be united SD quickly as

possible put processes in place that will lead to the emergence of a

credible, solid, dependable, knowledgeable and fearless leadership for our people because there are certain things only the INC can do.

There are certain things only the the INC president and his team can

say, all of us will give support. Right now there is a vacancy, a

vacuum and that is not good at all for us, for the Niger Delta because

our peopo le, the Ijaw people have Aa duty to galvanize this region

and close leakages that can lead to more stable and prosperous Niger

Delta, and Nigeria.”

He called on the people to prioritize support against kidnapping,

piracy, and other criminal activities that had aggravated the economic

and development challenges in the communities.

Dickson lamented that the Ijaw communities were losing businesses and developmental opportunities as the enemies of the people were taking advantage of the situation to blackmail the area and deepen

underdevelopment in the area.

“I call for peace, stability and an end to kidnappings, brigandage,

piracy on the waterways and lawlessness that has de-marketed our

region, state and communities that is further aggravating our economic and developmental challenges for their selfish reasons.

“Our enemies are all too happy as we are losing businesses and they

are using propaganda to paint our region as a place not good enough to

satisfy their own selfish interest.”

Dickson who enjoined the people to continue to cooperate with

constituted authorities and to live in harmony with their neighbors in

their geographical locations, also advised them to continue to raise

genuine issues peacefully.

He commended all the elders and leaders of the people who responded to the call to play various in the National Reconciliation Committee of

the INC.