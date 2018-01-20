Libyan Returnees: We will Assist Our Indigenes – Ondo Govt.

The Ondo State government has assured the twenty three of its indigenes repatriated from Libya of its readiness to assist them resume normal lives.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, stated this during his visit to the State Correctional Centre in Akure, the state capital.

Agboola assured the returnees, who landed at the Porthcourt International Airport in Rivers State in batches on January eight and 13, 2018, comprised 10 males, 12 females among whom were a pregnant woman and a baby girl, of better life after the rehabilitation.

While thanking God for sparing the lives of the deportees, Ajayi said “I rejoice with you for surviving the ordeal of making it to and fro Libya. You are fortunate to be alive. The Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu welcomes you all home with warm greetings and say Ondo State is big enough to accommodate you”.

According to him, “we will try our best to set up and rehabilitate all of you in order to eke out a living.”

On how government intended to assist them, he explained: “Government will render assistance based on your antecedents according to you. You will be taken through a series of debriefing following your ordeal in Libya.

“You owe yourself the responsibility of being obedient to your instructors. It is a shame hearing what some of you were doing there. All these jobs are available here, from vulcanizer to other menial jobs.

“You should learn from your past experience and definitely, things are going to get better for you as from now.

“However, do not be tempted to think of returning to Libya, when things improve because that could be suicidal.

“Work is available in Nigeria. You only need to change your thought process and be more realistic. I am sure you can see that there is no place like home”

He praised the Federal Government for bringing them home, saying the gesture had actually saved many lives.