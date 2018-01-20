VC Attributes Nigeria’s Problem On Lack Of True Federalism

The Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University Okada, Nigeria, Professor Eghosa Osaghae has attributed the Problems confronting Nigeria as lack of true elements of federalism in the country.

He said this in Abuja while delivering the convocation lecture of NOUN where over 14,768 graduands were awarded degrees in various disciplines.

Osaghae whose lecture was titled: “Restructuring and True Federalism: Nigeria In Perspective,” said federal government is not able to deliver all the things that a true federal system requires. According to him, one major way to succeed in true federalism is to do constitutional amendments.

He said: “Any federal system that fails to continuously restructure and respond to changing dynamics is not likely to work well or survive. ”

“The scripting of concurrent matters on which the federal and state governments have simultaneous jurisdiction is one of the mechanisms for promoting cooperative federalism through continuous bargain and harmonious inter governmental relations. Perennial and unresolved inter governmental conflicts and disputes threaten the viability of the federal system,” he added.

He further said federalism don’t work in theory but practice while encouraging the states government to take their rightful places as they have the capability to make changes in our lives.

An elder state man and former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo who will be graduating for his phD degree in Christian Theology today while commending the guest lecturer on the presentation also called on the federal government not to lay the issue of restructuring under the carpet