AFRICA
Police Kill 27-Year Old Nigerian In S/Africa
The Nigerian community in South Africa has said that a 27 year–old member, Ebuka Okori, was killed by the police in Durban in the early hours of Friday.
Bartholomew Eziagulu, the Chairman of the Nigerian Union chapter in Kwazulu Natal Province of South Africa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Durban that the victim was a native of Umunze in Orumba North Local Government of Anambra.
He said that a witness informed the union that two police officers in mufti forcefully gained access to the victim’s house at Campbell Street in Durban at 2.am on Friday.
According to him, the officers immediately demanded money from Mr. Okori.
“When he refused, he was handcuffed, taken outside and shot dead. The officers took away his cell phone, e-passport and other valuable documents.
“The relative of the victim was tortured and robbed of his belongings while a third victim, a South African, was also robbed,” he said.
Mr. Eziagulu said that the Mr. Okori’s brother escaped from the house and called for help.
“The Metro Police around the vicinity swiftly intervened and picked the vehicle number of the assailants,” he said.
Mr. Eziagulu said that police detectives and another special police team which investigates complaints against their colleagues had been assisting to arrest the culprits.
Adetola Olubajo, the president of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, said that the national secretariat had been informed about the incident.
He said the union was monitoring the situation and had informed the Nigerian Mission and the South African police. (NAN)
Sign up for our newsletter
Me Talakan Nijeriya Ke Fata Buhari Ya Yi A 2018?
World Cup: Rohr Targets Wins Against Croatia, Iceland
Rahoto Na Musamman: Yadda Gwamna Tambuwal Ya Bar Sakandaren Da Ya Yi A Lalace
US Govt Shutdown
Turkey Warplanes Attack Syria
Cattle Colonies Will Begin Next Week – FG
Alleged Financial Misappropriation: ASUP KADPOLY Petitions EFCC
Ajimobi Boycotts Inauguration Of Buhari, Osinbajo Campaign Office In Ibadan
NOUN convocation: Obasanjo Bags Doctorate Degree, 41 Gets 1st Class Honours
Factional Party Members Return To PDP, Pledge Loyalty To Secondus
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
Cattle Colonies Will Begin Next Week – FG
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Alleged Financial Misappropriation: ASUP KADPOLY Petitions EFCC
-
Others12 hours ago
Ajimobi Boycotts Inauguration Of Buhari, Osinbajo Campaign Office In Ibadan
-
NEWS19 hours ago
NOUN convocation: Obasanjo Bags Doctorate Degree, 41 Gets 1st Class Honours
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
Factional Party Members Return To PDP, Pledge Loyalty To Secondus
-
NEWS22 hours ago
VC Attributes Nigeria’s Problem On Lack Of True Federalism
-
Others12 hours ago
FG Approves Tertiary Military Hospital For Sokoto
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Borno Lifts 3 Weeks Curfew On Maiduguri, Jere.